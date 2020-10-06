Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WV Northern Community College culinary ice carving
Video
Top Stories
Crews clean up remnants of homeless camps near Wheeling Creek
Video
‘Kissing the Coronavirus’ erotica novel goes viral; author writes book after losing job
CDC officially updates guidelines to acknowledge airborne transmission
‘Beer and a shot of whiskey’: Ohio woman celebrates 102nd birthday, shares secrets to a long life
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns star Chubb to miss ‘several weeks’ with knee injury
Top Stories
Chubb’s knee injury will test Browns’ depth, legitimacy
Ryan Bilby, Beyond the Field
Shadyside Tigers, The Defelice Brothers Pizza Team Of The Week
Video
Pendleton County Stings Cameron
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Oct 6, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Noon Update
Video
Digital Exclusive: The science behind Fall Foliage
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV Northern Community College culinary ice carving
Video
Crews clean up remnants of homeless camps near Wheeling Creek
Video
‘Beer and a shot of whiskey’: Ohio woman celebrates 102nd birthday, shares secrets to a long life
Video
City of Wheeling becomes first in WV to declare racism a public health crisis
Video
How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
Video
‘Huge shock’: Dementia patient walks away from nursing home, ends up in jail
Video
Homeless WV woman charged after admitting to trading meth for food, gas, and shelter
Video
Spanish mass unites Catholics of different cultures
Video
For a local hospital, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is personal
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Wheeling council unanimously votes yes; first city in WV to make racism a public health crisis
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV Northern Community College culinary ice carving
Video
Crews clean up remnants of homeless camps near Wheeling Creek
Video
‘Beer and a shot of whiskey’: Ohio woman celebrates 102nd birthday, shares secrets to a long life
Video
City of Wheeling becomes first in WV to declare racism a public health crisis
Video
How you can watch Mars make its closest approach to Earth until 2035
Video
Trending Stories
Early voters lined up before election office opened
Video
13-year old-male suspect in Weirton double-murder case being evaluated
Video
Crews clean up remnants of homeless camps near Wheeling Creek
Video
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports five new cases of COVID-19
‘Kissing the Coronavirus’ erotica novel goes viral; author writes book after losing job
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News