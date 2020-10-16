Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
What happens if no stimulus package comes in; financial experts raise concerns
Top Stories
Appalachian Outreach that’s served families for decades finds new home
Video
Second stimulus checks: Why a relief deal appears unlikely before Election Day
Marshall County moved to “gold” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Week 8 Preview
Video
Top Stories
Nailers Announce First Ten Games of 2020-21 Season
WVSSAC releases guidelines for Fall sports postseason play
Nailers Sign Kevin Dufour
Video
Vote for the WTRF CA House Band of The Week
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 06:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 06:43 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach's Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s noon update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Marshall County moved to “gold” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms record-breaking day of cases in 24 hours: 498; 3 new COVID-19 deaths
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dutton vs. Gianangeli: The race for Belmont County Commission
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Alpha Tavern opens for dining
Video
“The numbers would be shocking”, help for teens in abusive relationships is only a call away
Video
W.Va. State Senator’s court case continued
Video
Another new COVID-19 case confirmed at John Marshall High School
Video
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Marshall County moved to “gold” advisory on County Alert Map
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms record-breaking day of cases in 24 hours: 498; 3 new COVID-19 deaths
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dutton vs. Gianangeli: The race for Belmont County Commission
Video
Trending Stories
What happens if no stimulus package comes in; financial experts raise concerns
Appalachian Outreach that’s served families for decades finds new home
Video
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports eight new cases of COVID-19 with one student positive at Elm Grove Elementary School
US COVID-19 cases hit 8 million, 48 states see increases
Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News