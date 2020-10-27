MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - At a news conference Tuesday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell announced that 25 people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for various drug crimes, centered mainly around Morgantown.

The grand jury, which met in Elkins, handed up indictments for 13 West Virginians, nine people from Texas, two California residents and one person from Michigan, Powell said. The 25 are charged with 56 counts, according to Powell.