Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources released their daily County Alert Map on October 29 which had some changes to it but it looks different than the educational map that gets released every Saturday and Harvard Global Health Institute Map which WV said they were trying to model.

October 24 was the last update to the Educational Map and it shows a little more "green" counties than what is being shown on a daily map.