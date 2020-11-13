Skip to content
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 06:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 06:52 PM EST
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Aaron’s Noon Update
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Wheeling Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade Cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
How does Gov. Justice plan on enforcing the new indoor face covering requirement?
Governor Justice issues new guidelines for nursing homes
WV concert band festivals, spring band festivals canceled
WV Winter sports pushed back to January; fall sports to continue
Gov. Justice issues all WV schools to close for a week; can move virtually
Gov. Justice issues new indoor face-covering requirement
Senator Manchin encourages Gov. Justice to update his public indoor mask order
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 11 new COVID-19 related deaths; 742 new cases
Martins Ferry police arrest man for felony trafficking and possession
Belmont County animal abuser gets year in prison
Power outage in Glen Dale
Belmont County Health Dept. announces free COVID-19 testing
Biden Coronavirus Advisor says 6-week national shutdown is possible
Wheeling Park High School’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” show goes virtual
Belmont County Health Dept. reports latest COVID-19 case numbers
