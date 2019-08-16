CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The blame game continues in West Virginia over who is at fault for the state’s poor road conditions. Just two weeks ago, when Governor Jim Justice unveiled $30 million in new highway equipment, he blamed former Governor Joe Manchin for selling off state maintenance vehicles.

“Well it’s not a swipe, it’s just fact. Without any question, and this man can tell you better than I. But Joe Manchin sold the equipment. I mean he did,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R-West Virginia).