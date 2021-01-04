Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio County Students Set to Return to Classrooms
Yoga helping the Ohio Valley de-stress from 2020
Video
Belmont County Health Dept. reports five new COVID-19 deaths
Video
Marshall County man admits to firearms charge
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Ohio State coach Day expects QB Fields to play vs Alabama
Top Stories
Browns Mock JuJu after Securing First Playoff Spot Since 2002
Digital Exclusive- Cameron basketball coach speaks out on the delay of winter sports
Video
Steelers QB Rudolph shows poise in return to Cleveland
Browns end long playoff drought, survive late Steelers rally
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jan 4, 2021 / 06:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2021 / 06:42 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County roads are starting to ice over this morning
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Digital Exclusive- Cameron basketball coach speaks out on the delay of winter sports
Video
Company exploring green hydrogen storage in the Ohio Valley
Gov. Justice says you can’t connect winter sports and what happened at The Greenbrier
Video
Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
Video
First 100 COVID 19 vaccinations are given to residents 80 and older in Marshall County
Video
Woman arrested and charged with arson in connection with Wheeling Island fire
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 19 COVID-19 related deaths; 828 new coronavirus cases
Video
Ohio County out of appointments for first round of vaccines for 80+
Video
WVa sets weekly virus case record; corrections officer dies
Video
Police: Boy found in Ohio cemetery reunited with father, dog
Video
Pittsburgh Police Investigating ‘Incendiary Device’ Thrown From Vehicle
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Flurries with light breezes Tuesday
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Digital Exclusive- Cameron basketball coach speaks out on the delay of winter sports
Video
Company exploring green hydrogen storage in the Ohio Valley
Gov. Justice says you can’t connect winter sports and what happened at The Greenbrier
Video
Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
Video
First 100 COVID 19 vaccinations are given to residents 80 and older in Marshall County
Video
Trending Stories
Ohio County Students Set to Return to Classrooms
Yoga helping the Ohio Valley de-stress from 2020
Video
West Virginia Division of Highways advises of road delays in Brooke County
Belmont County Health Dept. reports five new COVID-19 deaths
Video
Officer fired for controversial Facebook post has been rehired at Police Department
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News