ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) -- While pitching to Georgia voters on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden said if Democrats won those races, $2,000 stimulus checks would likely be on their way to most Americans.

Tuesday's showdown in Georgia determines whether Democrats or Republicans have control of the Senate. If Democrats win, they'll have control of the presidency, House and a split 50-50 Senate. With Kamala Harris in line to cast tie-breaking votes, it's a clear path to approving their key priorities such as stimulus checks.