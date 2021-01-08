CHARLESTON, W.Va. –On Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stopped in the middle of reading the 73 latest deaths in West Virginia, to address a small group of protestors, taking part in a “Let Us Play” rally outside the Capitol:

“It’s completely terrible to think that we can’t understand that I’ve just read the 1,500th name and I’ve still got 54 more names to read today. We don’t go back to school until the 19th or later, what in the world could we possibly be doing to be out there trying to say we want to play ball right now? I mean how smart could that possibly be? They can yell and bark at the moon all they want, but I can tell you without any question, we’re doing the right thing here. Do we really and truly need to be worried about sports when we’re not even in school?”