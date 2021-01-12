President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the impeachment effort by House Democrats, claiming it's "causing tremendous anger" and "danger to our country."

"As far as this is concerned, we want no violence -- never violence," Trump said outside the White House as headed for a trip to Texas, facing reporters for the first time since his supporters rioted last Wednesday after he urged them to march on the Capitol. "On the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous. This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing."