Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
City of Weirton selected for water loan to improve treatment plant
Video
County health departments are scrambling to carry out governor’s updated vaccine plans
Video
Looking back on the last two years of the Ohio Valley Natural Relief Dispensary
Video
Ohio Attorney General hosts human trafficking summit
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Browns’ Hunt set for emotional, playoff reunion with Chiefs
Top Stories
Nailers and Fuel Games Postponed This Weekend
Stefanski out of basement, back with Browns after COVID-19
Steelers part ways with Randy Fichtner, 2 assistants
Athletics acquire reliever Turley from Pirates for $60,000
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Letters To Santa
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 06:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 06:32 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
County health departments are scrambling to carry out governor’s updated vaccine plans
Video
Looking back on the last two years of the Ohio Valley Natural Relief Dispensary
Video
Teachers’ union plans to file injunction against WV Board of Education
Video
Biden plan with $2,000 stimulus checks expected to include expanded child tax credit
Video
Back to School: Plans for counties to resume in-person classes
Video
Authorities looking for two Ohio teens missing since December
Video
Necco opening a foster care office in Wheeling
Video
Ex-school therapist from Ohio who reached VP’s chair during Capitol riot arrested
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Shadyside Police officer arrested after alleged domestic violence incident
Video
Wheeling PD goes through Crisis Intervention Training
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
County health departments are scrambling to carry out governor’s updated vaccine plans
Video
Looking back on the last two years of the Ohio Valley Natural Relief Dispensary
Video
Teachers’ union plans to file injunction against WV Board of Education
Video
Biden plan with $2,000 stimulus checks expected to include expanded child tax credit
Video
Back to School: Plans for counties to resume in-person classes
Video
Trending Stories
City of Weirton selected for water loan to improve treatment plant
Video
County health departments are scrambling to carry out governor’s updated vaccine plans
Video
Looking back on the last two years of the Ohio Valley Natural Relief Dispensary
Video
President-elect Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy; includes $1,400 stimulus checks
Video
Teachers’ union plans to file injunction against WV Board of Education
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News