COLUMBUS, OHIO (WOWK) - It's safe to say unmanned aircrafts or "drones" are a popular item in the U.S.. Whether being used for work or recreational purposes, the pilots flying them must know how to operate them correctly.

In the U.S., 1.7 million drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, less than a quarter of the aircraft owners are actually certified to use them.