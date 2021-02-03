Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Celebrating Black History Month by paying Attention To Detail
‘New chance at life’: Man gets new face, hands in rare surgery
Video
Theme park sues Taylor Swift over trademark infringement
Video
Gov. DeWine proposes $10 million for police body cameras
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Eight Wheeling Park players sign to play college ball
Video
Top Stories
Day says Ohio St will have ‘somewhat normal’ spring practice
Big Ten biggie on tap as No. 7 Ohio State visits No. 8 Iowa
Tigers Maul Purple Riders
Video
No. 17 Mountaineers overcome slow start, beat Iowa State
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 06:30 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 06:30 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
The mythical ‘furcaster’ of Punxsutawney Phil
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Ohio Valley
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Theme park sues Taylor Swift over trademark infringement
Video
Gov. Justice Offers Prayers and Condolences to Weirton Firefighter
Video
CDC: Schools can safely reopen without teacher COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
West Virginia man receives charges after allegedly killing his 3-year-old stepson
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 27 COVID-19 related deaths; 535 coronavirus cases
Video
Six people arrested for changing the HOLLYWOOD sign to read “HOLLYBOOB”
Video
Town Hall: Vaccinate West Virginia Only on WTRF.COM and ABC WTRF Ohio Valley
Video
‘Lay low and cool it’: Fauci not a fan of Super Bowl parties amid pandemic
Video
New bill would put co-pay caps on diabetic supplies in West Virginia
Video
Martins Ferry woman admits to role in drug trafficking operation
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Theme park sues Taylor Swift over trademark infringement
Video
Gov. Justice Offers Prayers and Condolences to Weirton Firefighter
Video
CDC: Schools can safely reopen without teacher COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
West Virginia man receives charges after allegedly killing his 3-year-old stepson
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 27 COVID-19 related deaths; 535 coronavirus cases
Video
Trending Stories
Medical marijuana certification given green light, business on the move to West Virginia
Video
‘New chance at life’: Man gets new face, hands in rare surgery
Video
JMHS senior one of only 14 nominated for TWO scholarships in the Presidential Scholars Program
Theme park sues Taylor Swift over trademark infringement
Video
Gov. DeWine proposes $10 million for police body cameras
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News