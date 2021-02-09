WOODSFIELD, OHIO (WTRF)- Switzerland of Ohio Local School district is in Phase 1 of its telehealth pilot project.

The project works to provide health services remotely for students in need. Karen Jackson, director of Center for Virtual Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and her team provided a manual on this telehealth system. Through this program, students can get speak with eight counselors remotely. Jackson’s goal is to continue to expand the list of health services provided through the telehealth pilot project.