Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Sen. Manchin receives notification of additional vaccine allocation
Vaccination clinic for oldest age group goes on, despite the snow
Video
Male polar bear kills female during mating attempt at Detroit Zoo
Snow causes problems for Ohio County drivers
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77
Top Stories
Young’s 18 points help No. 4 Ohio State top Maryland 73-65
Martins Ferry Snaps Union Local’s Win Streak
Video
Charleston Men Edge Out Wheeling
Video
No. 7 Texas Tech gets second chance at No. 14 West Virginia
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
Super January
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Feb 9, 2021 / 06:33 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 9, 2021 / 06:33 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Snowy roads mean ODOT crews are out in full force this morning
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Winter Weather Advisory Monday night into Tuesday morning
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Switzerland of Ohio Local School district is in Phase 1 of its telehealth pilot project
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Vaccination clinic for oldest age group goes on, despite the snow
Video
Manchin Sends Letter To President Biden To Reconsider Keystone XL Decision
Video
Report: Driver tells Ohio police that suspected cocaine was baking soda, offers to eat it
Video
Driver with ‘Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes’ sticker nabbed for driving under the influence
Video
Man, 79, pleads guilty to placing dead animals on neighbor’s gravestone while dressed as woman
Video
‘Because President Trump said to’: Over a dozen Capitol rioters say they were following Trump’s guidance
Video
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Video
Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison
Video
House Dems call for $1,400 stimulus checks, no change to income thresholds in new plan
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Switzerland of Ohio Local School district is in Phase 1 of its telehealth pilot project
Video
Zach’s Noon Update
Video
Vaccination clinic for oldest age group goes on, despite the snow
Video
Manchin Sends Letter To President Biden To Reconsider Keystone XL Decision
Video
Report: Driver tells Ohio police that suspected cocaine was baking soda, offers to eat it
Video
Trending Stories
Sen. Manchin receives notification of additional vaccine allocation
Switzerland of Ohio Local School district is in Phase 1 of its telehealth pilot project
Video
Vaccination clinic for oldest age group goes on, despite the snow
Video
Water break disrupts service to north Bellaire
Wheeling University Named Best for Value in West Virginia by Niche.com
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News