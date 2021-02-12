Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Many US healthcare workers refusing to take vaccine
Video
Wheeling in good standing with improving tourism, according to ARC
Video
Two Ohio County students competing for Presidential Scholarships
Video
Winter snow & ice is particularly hard for the homeless
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Martins Ferry Beats Monroe Central At The Buzzer
Video
Top Stories
No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 14 West Virginia set for Big 12 battle
Seeking sixth straight win, No. 4 Ohio State hosts Indiana
Pirates sign vets Wolters, Goodwin to minor league deals
No. 23 West Liberty Rips Wheeling, 119-76
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 06:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 06:42 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Highway Patrol urges you to be prepared for another round of wintry driving
Video
Round two of snow swings into the Ohio Valley
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Is fracking helping or hurting? Oil & gas industry weighs in on new report
Video
Wetzel County School Board Votes Against Superintendent Contract Extension; Toman Responds
Video
Gov. Wolf wants people wrongly convicted paid $50k for every year spent in prison
Video
‘Hero’ service dog gets sendoff party after comforting hospital staff during pandemic
Video
New Athletic Field Coming To Wheeling Park
Video
90-year-old man spends $10K on ads to tell AT&T CEO about his slow internet service
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Mom loses son to drugs purchased through Snapchat
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Is fracking helping or hurting? Oil & gas industry weighs in on new report
Video
Wetzel County School Board Votes Against Superintendent Contract Extension; Toman Responds
Video
Gov. Wolf wants people wrongly convicted paid $50k for every year spent in prison
Video
‘Hero’ service dog gets sendoff party after comforting hospital staff during pandemic
Video
New Athletic Field Coming To Wheeling Park
Video
Trending Stories
Many US healthcare workers refusing to take vaccine
Video
Wheeling in good standing with improving tourism, according to ARC
Video
Wetzel County School Board Votes Against Superintendent Contract Extension; Toman Responds
Video
Third stimulus checks: Where we stand on $1,400 payments and who would be eligible
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News