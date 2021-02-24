BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ExxonMobil employee was terminated from the company after an investigation determined he displayed hate speech.

Tuesday, an employee with a contractor firm raised concerns about the work culture at the refinery after receiving an internal communication to underscore that the display of a noose on any ExxonMobil premises is unacceptable, offensive, and in violation of their Corporate Harassment policy and may also violate federal or state laws.