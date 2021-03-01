Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
Video
Casual gaming or gambling problem? How to spot the difference
Video
City Family Medicine to open Tuesday in Follansbee
Video
Guernsey County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Contributing to Son’s Death
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
No. 3 Baylor seeks to regroup as No. 6 West Virginia awaits
Top Stories
Garza, Weiskamp lead No. 9 Iowa over No. 4 Ohio State 73-57
No. 9 Iowa faces No. 4 Ohio State; both stung by recent losses
McNeil scores 16 points, No. 10 West Virginia beats K-State
Fort Frye Knocks Out Union Local girls in District Championship Game
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 1, 2021 / 06:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 1, 2021 / 06:34 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
Video
Casual gaming or gambling problem? How to spot the difference
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
City Family Medicine to open Tuesday in Follansbee
Video
Gas prices edge closer to $3 a gallon, hit highest level since pandemic began
Video
WV becomes first state to cover ACT testing costs for high school seniors
Video
Gov. Justice Hopes To Loosen More Restrictions Later This Week
Video
Donald Trump Says He Requested National Guard Troops At Capitol Before Insurrection
Video
Two Weirton Men Arrested On Drug Charges In Belmont County
Video
‘Many’ US Capitol Police officers want to retire or leave after Jan. 6 insurrection, union says
Video
Donald Trump Suggests Another Presidential Run In 2024 In CPAC Speech And Rejects Idea Of Forming A New Party
Video
Video shows 14-year-old boy’s terrifying fall off roof in Ohio while doing construction; contractor cited
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Monday Morning Forecast
Video
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
Video
Casual gaming or gambling problem? How to spot the difference
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
City Family Medicine to open Tuesday in Follansbee
Video
Gas prices edge closer to $3 a gallon, hit highest level since pandemic began
Video
WV becomes first state to cover ACT testing costs for high school seniors
Video
Trending Stories
Randolph J. Bernard named Acting United States Attorney
Video
Guernsey County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Contributing to Son’s Death
Oglebay Hosting Easter Family Weekend
WV becomes first state to cover ACT testing costs for high school seniors
Video
US Senate prepares to debate Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill this week
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News