Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Belmont County marks 100th COVID-19 death
Video
Ohio Man Arrested by Wheeling Police on Felony Drug Charges
COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available Friday at the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department for people age 60+
Sand Hill Elementary debuts a unique vending machine for Read Across America
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Stefanski, Browns back at ‘square one’ after ’20 turnaround
Top Stories
No. 3 Baylor seeks to regroup as No. 6 West Virginia awaits
Girl Injured In Chiefs Coach Crash Likely Has Permanent Brain Injuries
Lady Monarchs Look To Make Their Own Energy
Video
Nailers 6-1 win over Grizzlies ends with goalie fight
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Souper Bowl Of Caring
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Strategic Navigation
Take A Tour With Taylor
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 2, 2021 / 06:40 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2021 / 06:40 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Belmont County marks 100th COVID-19 death
Video
Marshall County Courthouse will re-open to the public
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sand Hill Elementary debuts a unique vending machine for Read Across America
Video
Quaker Steak and Lube is raising money for Helping Heroes
Video
Man accused of cutting out dog’s heart in ritual to clear demons from home
Video
Two arrested in Ohio after shots fired in a Taco Bell line
Video
Democratic senators propose clean energy tax credits
WVa governor agrees to live in government seat, ending case
Video
Police: Ohio mother confesses to killing 6-year-old son, shows little remorse
Video
Organization that preserves Dr. Seuss’s legacy says it will stop publishing 6 titles because of racist imagery.
Video
School district pulls Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day citing ‘racial undertones’
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont County marks 100th COVID-19 death
Video
Marshall County Courthouse will re-open to the public
Video
Sand Hill Elementary debuts a unique vending machine for Read Across America
Video
Quaker Steak and Lube is raising money for Helping Heroes
Video
Man accused of cutting out dog’s heart in ritual to clear demons from home
Video
Two arrested in Ohio after shots fired in a Taco Bell line
Video
Trending Stories
Belmont County marks 100th COVID-19 death
Video
Marshall County Courthouse will re-open to the public
Video
Ohio Man Arrested by Wheeling Police on Felony Drug Charges
COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available Friday at the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department for people age 60+
Sand Hill Elementary debuts a unique vending machine for Read Across America
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News