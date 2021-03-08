WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- The Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an organization which accredits degree-granting colleges and universities, has placed Wheeling University on probation, but it will maintain accreditation.

The HLC made its decision on February 25, 2021, and its website shows the probation status remains in place as of today, March 8, 2021. You can view the view the full report here.