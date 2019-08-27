WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - It was a rainy day at the Oglebay Good Zoo, and while the ring-tailed lemurs may not have liked it, they still braved the weather to meet our Animals Up Close winner.

This endangered species from Madagascar is quick, and full of character.

Patrick and Zena also some of the most recognizable creatures at the Oglebay Good Zoo with that striking black and white ringed tail. Although it's hard to tell which is Patrick and which is Zena, because all lemurs look the same.