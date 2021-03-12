Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
How much increasing earned income tax credit will affect you
Video
Signs someone you know is facing sexual violence; advocates react to allegations against Cuomo
Video
Does the weather really affect your joints?
Video
BREAKING: Man shot at Voodoo Lounge pronounced dead, shooter wanted for murder
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Buckeyes get semifinal they wanted: Rematch with Michigan
Top Stories
No. 9 Buckeyes beat No. 21 Purdue in OT, make Big Ten semis
Browns expected to upgrade shaky defense in free agency
Steelers have many needs but little money in free agency
Steelers bring back offensive lineman Finney on 1-year deal
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Hometown Healthcare Heroes
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Strategic Navigation
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Madness Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 06:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 06:30 PM EST
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast
Video
West Virginia Tornado Drill Scheduled for Tuesday
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Can your body predict the weather?
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast
Video
How much increasing earned income tax credit will affect you
Video
Healthcare heroes thank community for support
Video
Mother claims son was forced to dig in the toilet by kindergarten teacher
Video
Trial Begins For West Virginia Woman In False Abduction Case
Video
Stolen Jesus statue found in pieces after scrapyard refused it
Video
FBI alleges Former Wheeling Park/ West Liberty Graduate Rifled Through US Senate Papers
Video
FBI alleges Former Wheeling Park/ West Liberty Graduate Rifled Through US Senate Papers
Video
Tiger Town Says Goodbye To Caroline Peters
Video
Reagan Tokes’ family wants deadly loopholes closed in Ohio Law
Video
Ohio House Passes Bill That Would Limit Gov. DeWine’s Health Orders
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast
Video
How much increasing earned income tax credit will affect you
Video
Healthcare heroes thank community for support
Video
Mother claims son was forced to dig in the toilet by kindergarten teacher
Video
Trial Begins For West Virginia Woman In False Abduction Case
Video
Stolen Jesus statue found in pieces after scrapyard refused it
Video
Trending Stories
How much increasing earned income tax credit will affect you
Video
Signs someone you know is facing sexual violence; advocates react to allegations against Cuomo
Video
BREAKING: Man shot at Voodoo Lounge pronounced dead, shooter wanted for murder
Video
Healthcare heroes thank community for support
Video
Mother claims son was forced to dig in the toilet by kindergarten teacher
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News