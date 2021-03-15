BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after officers had to administer Narcan while she was passed out in a vehicle in Bridgeport with an infant present.

On Mar. 11, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were informed that a baby was in a 2006 Chevy Impala with “two other adult subjects in the vehicle passed out” who appeared “to be under the influence” at a BFS store on South Wedge Street in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.