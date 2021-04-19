MEAD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) - Projects are ready to go, but they don't have the funding to complete them. That's the problem for Ohio's 1,308 townships as they wait to see if they'll get much-needed money from the American Rescue Plan.

There's a 60-day distribution window for the U.S. Treasury to allocated funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, but that time limit is about half over.