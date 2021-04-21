Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local student is a finalist for national scholarship
Cold temperatures kill plants
Latest COVID death is a man in his 40s
Video
Ohio County Sheriffs on advancing treatment for mental hygiene patients
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Pirates top Tigers 3-2 in doubleheader opener
Top Stories
Steelers sign coach Mike Tomlin to 3-year contract extension
Mark French Resigns as Nailers Head Coach
Tigers host Pirates for two after Tuesday’s postponement
Tigers host Pirates for two after Tuesday’s postponement
Weather
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 06:30 PM EDT
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Freeze Warning Early Thursday For The Ohio Valley
Video
Freeze Watch Early Thursday Morning For The Ohio Valley
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Symphony to hold “Musician Takeover” in front of a live audience
Caldwell man pleads not guilty to murder charges
Wanted Steubenville Woman Arrested In Wheeling
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Area doctors speak out about overdose rate skyrocketing during the pandemic
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Are YOU the person the Weirton Police Department is looking for?
Video
Victims of overdose number 300 purple flags at Heritage Port
Video
Here’s a bug so bad that the Dept. Of Agriculture says to stomp on it!
Video
Ohio’s townships still waiting for relief funding as distribution deadline nears
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling Symphony to hold “Musician Takeover” in front of a live audience
Caldwell man pleads not guilty to murder charges
Wanted Steubenville Woman Arrested In Wheeling
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Latest COVID death is a man in his 40s
Video
Ohio County Sheriffs on advancing treatment for mental hygiene patients
WV DNR puts out annual plea for people to leave young wildlife alone
Wellsburg Bridge float date moved once again–now into next week
More body camera video released from fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by Columbus police officer
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News