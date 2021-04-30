Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Playground cleanup event scheduled for Saturday in Wheeling
Video
American Job Center getting you back on your feet
Video
Belmont County announces expanded community service program
Video
High Schoolers face off in “Sea Air Land Challenge”
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
NFL Draft: Live coverage from Cleveland
Top Stories
Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome in first round
Surprising Pirates set for three-game series with Cardinals
Steelers turn to Alabama star Harris to jump-start run game
Park Falls Just Short In State Quarterfinal
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Apr 30, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 30, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Taking a shower during a storm? …think again
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Portions of the Ohio Valley are in a Slight Risk for Severe Weather
More Weather News
video
Playground cleanup event scheduled for Saturday in Wheeling
Video
Belmont County announces expanded community service program
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Teacher believes Personal Finance should be a required course in every school in the nation
Video
Prescription Drug Take Back Day collects hundreds of thousands of unused medications
Video
New program puts defendants to work doing much-needed projects
It’s “Bring Your Pet to Work Day” at 7News
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,541 new cases, 96 additional deaths
Video
Wheeling Fire Department eyeing new home for its headquarters
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Playground cleanup event scheduled for Saturday in Wheeling
Video
Belmont County announces expanded community service program
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Teacher believes Personal Finance should be a required course in every school in the nation
Video
Prescription Drug Take Back Day collects hundreds of thousands of unused medications
Video
New program puts defendants to work doing much-needed projects
Trending Stories
Playground cleanup event scheduled for Saturday in Wheeling
Video
American Job Center getting you back on your feet
Video
High Schoolers face off in “Sea Air Land Challenge”
Video
VP Harris visits Ohio to talk public transit, spending plan
Egyptian mummy found to be pregnant woman, not male priest
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News