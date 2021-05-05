Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Former monastery being restored to become a boutique hotel
Belmont County law enforcement team up to keep roads safe
Video
Manufacturing shortage could cost US economy up to $1 trillion
Video
Tired of pollen season? Mold can give you the same symptoms
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Padres out to regain offensive punch vs. Pirates
Top Stories
Keller, bullpen pitch Pirates to 2-1 win over Padres
Wheeling claims third-straight MEC Women’s Track & Field Championship
JM Sweeps Park In Softball
Video
Cameron Falls In Their First State Tournament Appearance
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Basketball Challenge Contest
Contest Winners
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Remarkable Women Contest
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 5, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Flash Flood Warning for areas of the Ohio Valley
Thunderstorm Moving Through Monroe and Noble County
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Former monastery being restored to become a boutique hotel
Belmont County law enforcement team up to keep roads safe
Video
Wheeling man sentenced to 5-15 years for possessing 600+ images of child porn
Video
Manufacturing shortage could cost US economy up to $1 trillion
Video
Tired of pollen season? Mold can give you the same symptoms
Video
GROW Greenhouse opens, opportunities bloom
Video
Woman turns 106, credits longevity to PB&J sandwiches
Video
Route 2 In New Martinsville back open, power lines cleared
Video
WATCH: Black teacher goes on a tirade against a Mexican Deputy
Video
Watch: Bob Ross plush toys happily go for a ride on Kings Island roller coaster
Video
Citizens film police kicking man in West Virginia
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Former monastery being restored to become a boutique hotel
Belmont County law enforcement team up to keep roads safe
Video
Wheeling man sentenced to 5-15 years for possessing 600+ images of child porn
Video
Manufacturing shortage could cost US economy up to $1 trillion
Video
Tired of pollen season? Mold can give you the same symptoms
Video
Trending Stories
Former monastery being restored to become a boutique hotel
Belmont County law enforcement team up to keep roads safe
Video
Wheeling man sentenced to 5-15 years for possessing 600+ images of child porn
Video
3-year-old battling rare disease needs your help
Video
A rocket is falling back to Earth and nobody is sure where it will land
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News