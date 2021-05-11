Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Top employers say hundreds of positions are not being filled in Wheeling
Video
Moms in Motion: When should my baby be doing what?
Video
Traffic stop and phone tip leads New Martinsville police chief to find escaped inmates from EOCC
Video
PA to increase indoor and outdoor event capacity May 17
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
Top Stories
Reds look to extend recent dominance over Pirates
Top Stories
Naquin, Barnhart lead Reds to 14-1 rout of Pirates
Speidel Golf Club Hosting Division 3 Men’s Golf Championship this week
Video
Back-to-Back MEC Tourney Titles for WLU Softball!
Todd Frazier, 2-time All-Star hitting .086, cut by Pirates
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 11, 2021 / 06:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2021 / 06:35 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Frost Advisory issued for the Ohio Valley
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
‘Hold your babies tight’: family grieves after falling tree kills son
Video
Frost Advisory issued for the Ohio Valley
Video
Moms in Motion: When should my baby be doing what?
Video
Tuscarawas Man arrested in accused of soliciting sex from mom, daughter
Video
Ohio native reaches #1 on the Billboard gospel charts
Video
Tuscarawas man arrested on felony charges of human trafficking
Video
Stimulus checks: Millions sign online petitions calling for monthly payments until pandemic ends
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Prices at the gas pumps are spiking, as several conditions are all happening at once
Video
Wheeling Park High School students receive public service announcement award
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
‘Hold your babies tight’: family grieves after falling tree kills son
Video
Frost Advisory issued for the Ohio Valley
Video
Moms in Motion: When should my baby be doing what?
Video
Tuscarawas Man arrested in accused of soliciting sex from mom, daughter
Video
Ohio native reaches #1 on the Billboard gospel charts
Video
Trending Stories
Top employers say hundreds of positions are not being filled in Wheeling
Video
Customer dies after being punched by employee, police say
‘Hold your babies tight’: family grieves after falling tree kills son
Video
West Virginia man to remain in jail on U.S. Capitol insurrection charges
Traffic stop and phone tip leads New Martinsville police chief to find escaped inmates from EOCC
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News