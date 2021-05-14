(WTRF) - If you're planning to hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend, AAA said there's a good time and a bad time to start your trip.

AAA Safety Advisor Lynda Lambert said that the worst possible time to leave would be on Friday afternoon because everyone else is going to be leaving then too. She advised leaving earlyier in the day or even a day later because she's predicting a lot of people will be on the move.