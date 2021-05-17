Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Looking for a night out? Help our heroes, a fundraiser for our veterans may be the ticket
Video
‘A League Of Their Own’ Tv Series Looking For Athletes For Filming Project In Pittsburgh
Dave Chappelle & Friends Coming to Ohio in May – How to purchase tickets
Pa. State Troopers Demand Apology From Governor Wolf Regarding Juneteenth
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Almost playoff time for West Liberty Softball Team
Top Stories
Cardinals pitchers look to regain control vs. Pirates
Wood improves to 5-0, Yastrzemski HR as Giants beat Pirates
Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs
Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Events Canceled Near Me
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 17, 2021 / 06:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 17, 2021 / 06:38 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
How big is the Ohio Valley? It’s actually larger than you think
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Bridgeport High School seniors have a colorful send off before graduation
Video
Looking for a night out? Help our heroes, a fundraiser for our veterans may be the ticket
Video
UFOs Regularly Spotted In Restricted U.S. Airspace, Report On The Phenomena Due Next Month
Video
Ohio vaccine lottery: Officials to unveil contest details on Monday
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Actor Rick Schroder challenges Costco worker over mask in video tirade
From new mask mandates to vaccine incentives: Check out last week’s top headlines
CDC says schools should still implement face masks, social distancing through end of term
Video
76-year-old with COVID-19 wakes up moments before cremation
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Bridgeport High School seniors have a colorful send off before graduation
Video
Looking for a night out? Help our heroes, a fundraiser for our veterans may be the ticket
Video
UFOs Regularly Spotted In Restricted U.S. Airspace, Report On The Phenomena Due Next Month
Video
Ohio vaccine lottery: Officials to unveil contest details on Monday
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Trending Stories
Bridgeport High School seniors have a colorful send off before graduation
Video
Weir High parents, students protest to KEEP unofficial ‘Red Rider’ mascot
Video
Wheeling Park Hosting Flashback Fridays
‘A League Of Their Own’ Tv Series Looking For Athletes For Filming Project In Pittsburgh
Dave Chappelle & Friends Coming to Ohio in May – How to purchase tickets
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News