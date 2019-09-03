CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Among those taking a serious look at a run for governor, is State Senator Ron Stollings, a Boone County Democrat. Stollings has been in the Senate for 14-years and has been a medical doctor for 34. There may be other candidates, but Stollings says he’s led the battle on the state’s biggest health problem, opioids.

“I think both sides of the aisle respect me as a senator. I’ve been elected four times. I work across the aisle. I am considered a centrist if you would,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Possible Candidate for Governor.