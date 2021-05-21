Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Mom who gave birth just as COVID 19 started shares her story of postpartum anxiety
Video
Leaders strongly disagree on future of greyhound racing
Video
The next famous author could be from Bellaire Elementary
Video
Belmont College celebrates 50 years of preparing students for the job market
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
St. Clairsville practices after impressive postseason win
Top Stories
Browns sign rookie DT Togiai, 4th-round pick from Ohio State
‘If we can give kids experience and make some money’: OHSAA director addresses football playoff expansion
Video
Andersons meet up as the Braves host the Pirates
Newman, Frazier push Pirates past Braves 6-4 in 10 innings
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Home Sweet Home
Calendar
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 21, 2021 / 06:42 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2021 / 06:42 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Mom who gave birth just as COVID 19 started shares her story of postpartum anxiety
Video
The next famous author could be from Bellaire Elementary
Video
From gathering around a screen to gathering at the altar: New safety guidance for places of worship
Video
Grandmother arrested for drunk driving with toddler on her lap and bottle of vodka in car
Video
Steubenville Man Arrested Thursday On Drug Charges
Video
‘If we can give kids experience and make some money’: OHSAA director addresses football playoff expansion
Video
‘Nephew’ From Bellaire Sentenced For Role In Drug Trafficking Operation
Video
WATCH: Man steals excavator, tries to hit officers with the bucket
Video
West Virginia To Celebrate Juneteenth For The First Time As A State Holiday
Video
Is Child Marriage Legal In Ohio?
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Mom who gave birth just as COVID 19 started shares her story of postpartum anxiety
Video
The next famous author could be from Bellaire Elementary
Video
From gathering around a screen to gathering at the altar: New safety guidance for places of worship
Video
Grandmother arrested for drunk driving with toddler on her lap and bottle of vodka in car
Video
Steubenville Man Arrested Thursday On Drug Charges
Video
Trending Stories
Leaders strongly disagree on future of greyhound racing
Video
A Special Wish grants their first wish since the COVID Pandemic began
Boating safety tips that could save your life
Video
You can help a child get a summer pool pass
Video
Former President Trump Plans To Hold A Rally In Ohio
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News