Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse opening in Wheeling
Video
Law enforcement from differing states come together in Wheeling to talk seatbelts
Video
Man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender in Belmont County
Wheeling Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Punching Dog, ‘Uppercutting’ Pregnant Woman
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Surging Cubs open three-game series vs. slumping Pirates
Top Stories
Beloved sports legend celebrates 50 years of coaching
Video
Riley has another 2-HR game as Braves overwhelm Pirates 7-1
Braves hope hot bats carry them to series win vs. Pirates
Albies hits 2 HRs, Acuña adds 15th shot, Braves top Pirates
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Home Sweet Home
Calendar
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 24, 2021 / 06:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2021 / 06:29 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
So, you won the lottery. Will you be able to hold onto the money?
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Celebrity-filled event to shine spotlight on WV Game Changers
Video
Ohio man trying to pay off lawnmower dies making explosive
Video
Report: Wuhan lab staff had Covid-like symptoms before outbreak disclosed
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
From a mascot controversy to imploding smokestacks: Check out last week’s top headlines
Video
More details emerge about how winners will be picked for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings
Cell phone bills too high? Here are some that start at just $10 a month — or $25 a month for unlimited
Video
One State Legislature bans critical race theory from classrooms
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
So, you won the lottery. Will you be able to hold onto the money?
Video
Celebrity-filled event to shine spotlight on WV Game Changers
Video
Ohio man trying to pay off lawnmower dies making explosive
Video
Report: Wuhan lab staff had Covid-like symptoms before outbreak disclosed
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Trending Stories
EORH continues to offer more services to the community
Video
So, you won the lottery. Will you be able to hold onto the money?
Video
Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse opening in Wheeling
Video
Law enforcement from differing states come together in Wheeling to talk seatbelts
Video
Ohio Lottery Conducts First Ohio Vax-a-Million Drawing
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News