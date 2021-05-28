Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Back To School
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Video Game News
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Monroe County homicide connected to crime in Colorado
Face-to-face services available again at Weirton Municipal Building
Video
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling gives homeless community a chance to get vaccinated
Video
Flags are flying at Oglebay to celebrate heroes
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Masters Report
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Rain wipes out Rockies-Pirates; split doubleheader Saturday
Top Stories
Pirates look to end skid against road-averse Rockies
Barnesville, Cambridge, St.Clairsville Win District Championships
Video
Wait what? Bizarre sequence helps Cubs top Pirates 5-3
Browns sign restricted free agent Hodge, special teams star
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Ohio Valley Memorial Day Services
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Send Off 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
May 28, 2021 / 06:50 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2021 / 06:50 PM EDT
June 10 2021 05:00 pm
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
No Survivors: 2 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio plane crash
Video
New WV law prohibiting possession of most native reptiles, amphibians now in effect
Video
What is a ‘Virus Shut Out’ necklace? seizes The Government seized tens of thousands of them
Fundraiser For McMechen flight nurse battling cancer Happens At Quaker Steak & Lube Today
Video
West Virginia Man Charged In Fatal Gas Station Shooting
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Viral TikTok duo rehabbing Ohio Valley home
Video
“Blood Bash” returns as need for donations is critical
Video
Armed teacher stops attempted kidnapping , police say
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
No Survivors: 2 adults, 1 child killed in Ohio plane crash
Video
New WV law prohibiting possession of most native reptiles, amphibians now in effect
Video
What is a ‘Virus Shut Out’ necklace? seizes The Government seized tens of thousands of them
Fundraiser For McMechen flight nurse battling cancer Happens At Quaker Steak & Lube Today
Video
West Virginia Man Charged In Fatal Gas Station Shooting
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe County homicide connected to crime in Colorado
95th Wheeling Park birthday kicks off with a bang
Video
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling gives homeless community a chance to get vaccinated
Video
Boating safety tips for Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Jefferson County Woman Found Safe
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News