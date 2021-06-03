WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) It certainly has been a tough year for everyone and what a better way to spend the end of the school year than with some costume dress-up fun for kids at River Elementary.

According to River Elementary Teacher Mike Kelley, "This was a difficult year for many of our students and staff and dealing with the pandemic and other issues that have come along. So, it was just a way to end strong to end happy and most of it all to let the kids know that we’re in this together. It’s about a family here at the school."