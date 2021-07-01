OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Yesterday's storms hit Ohio County and the city of Wheeling the hardest. The area saw high water and flooding in many different locations, which left mud and debris everywhere. Downed power lines were also a major issue, knocking out power to approximately seven thousand people across the region, five or six thousand of which were in Wheeling.

But the local community rallied, with city and state employees teaming up with residents to spend the night cleaning up. We spoke with Wheeling's Assistant City Manager William Lanham, who praised the collective effort he witnessed yesterday.