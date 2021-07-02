Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Oglebay kicks off 4th of July weekend!
Top Stories
Gov. DeWine Approves Activation of Ohio National Guard to Support Southwest Border Mission
Guilty verdict in case of McDonald’s manager who lost eye after father of fired worker used a rake for revenge
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
4th of July is a busy time for Wheeling fire fighters, plus fire safety tips
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Wildthings Blow-Out Wolfpack Elite
Video
Top Stories
Post 1 Wins Beast Opener
Video
Top Stories
Seeking 10th straight win, Brewers continue series vs. Pirates
Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win
Nailers Announce 2021 Protected List
Steelers sign kicker Sloman to 1-year deal
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Ohio Valley 2021 Fourth Of July Fireworks Schedule
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 2, 2021 / 06:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2021 / 06:40 PM EDT
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ohio Valley hit with severe weather; flooding, power outages and road closures are major issues
Video
Risk for Severe Weather this Wednesday Afternoon
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning update
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
Ohio lumber industry going strong, not like you might think
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
People believe you and will help you: Advocates send a message to sexual assault survivors
Video
Tenth Street Garage will soon be under repairs
Video
Keep veterans in mind when setting off backyard fireworks
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Parents will have the opportunity to opt-out of in-person learning in West Virginia
Video
TIME Magazine features West Virginia vaccine rollout in new article
Video
AEP gets rate increase
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
Ohio lumber industry going strong, not like you might think
Video
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
People believe you and will help you: Advocates send a message to sexual assault survivors
Video
Trending Stories
Oglebay kicks off 4th of July weekend!
USW reaches bargaining agreement with Viatris over Morgantown facility closure
Gov. DeWine Approves Activation of Ohio National Guard to Support Southwest Border Mission
Guilty verdict in case of McDonald’s manager who lost eye after father of fired worker used a rake for revenge
Video
Guns and ammo now tax-free in West Virginia
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News