Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Need fresh produce? Ohio Valley Farmer’s Market open every Thursday
Top Stories
Credit card debt on the rise for millions across the country
Video
Homeless and the heat: How to help those in need stay cool
Video
COVID no longer makes the headlines, but health officials say it still exists in the Ohio Valley
Video
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Mets-Pirates rained out, will play doubleheader Saturday
Top Stories
Mets’ Taijuan Walker gets All-Star audition vs. Pirates
Top Stories
Post 1 Improves To 2-0 In Area Play
Video
Hilltoppers’ Soccer is closer to start of season
Video
West Liberty grad honored for play and academics
Video
Almonte fuels rally as Braves surge past Pirates 14-3
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 06:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 06:57 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Local man gives update on Tropical Storm Elsa from Tampa
Video
Hot weather, even hotter playground
Video
Massive invisible Galactic structure discovered, by accident, with Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Credit card debt on the rise for millions across the country
Homeless and the heat: How to help those in need stay cool
Video
COVID no longer makes the headlines, but health officials say it still exists in the Ohio Valley
Video
“It should be a destination”: Officials and business owners hope new commission will elevate Centre Market
Video
Ohio firefighters deploy to California
Video
“It’s staggering” Ambush-style attacks on officers up 91% from last year
Video
'Barbies and Bondage' art display outside home concerns neighbors
Video
Cause of death released for Ohio woman who died after riding roller coaster
Video
Gas prices expected to rise another 10-20 cents through August, says AAA
Video
Steubenville man charged with shooting in road rage incident; Man in critical but stable condition
Video
Bill Cosby working on documentary, tour plans: reports
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Credit card debt on the rise for millions across the country
Video
Homeless and the heat: How to help those in need stay cool
Video
COVID no longer makes the headlines, but health officials say it still exists in the Ohio Valley
Video
“It should be a destination”: Officials and business owners hope new commission will elevate Centre Market
Video
Ohio firefighters deploy to California
Video
Trending Stories
Need fresh produce? Ohio Valley Farmer’s Market open every Thursday
COVID no longer makes the headlines, but health officials say it still exists in the Ohio Valley
Video
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose
Senator Brown shares pictures from January 6th
Video
Ohio County Court System launches new way to notify jurors
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News