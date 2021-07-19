Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Wheeling Grecian Fest is right around the corner
Video
Top Stories
The heat and humidity have affected the growing season, says Ebbert Farms
Video
WVU Medicine to begin relaxing visitation restrictions
Video
Kaepernick to release children’s book ‘Color Myself Different’
Moundsville man allegedly breaks into house, stalks woman who barricades herself in room and calls 911
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Steelers open camp with new faces, same expectations
Top Stories
Cowher caps unlikely success story with Hall of Fame nod
Top Stories
After up-and-down weekend, Pirates to open series with D-backs
Highlanders FC continues to impress
Video
Conforto HR in 9th, Mets overcome early gaffe to top Pirates
Kids with special needs can now join a soccer team in Moundsville
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Jul 19, 2021 / 06:45 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2021 / 06:45 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Additional showers into late Saturday
Aaron’s Noon Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ford Motor Company recalling more than 850,000 vehicles for safety
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Overdoses reach record numbers and new technology could help saves more lives: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Kids with special needs can now join a soccer team in Moundsville
Video
Check it out! More than 100 shiny rides showed off in 18th Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Grab a waffle cone and pick up your scooper….Sunday is National Ice Cream Day
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Video
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Ford Motor Company recalling more than 850,000 vehicles for safety
Video
Zach’s Monday Morning Update
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Overdoses reach record numbers and new technology could help saves more lives: Here are the week’s top headlines
Video
Trending Stories
Wetzel County Schools determined to win $5,000 in the “I Got Vaxxed’” competition
Video
Shelter halts accepting pets because they’re full
The heat and humidity have affected the growing season, says Ebbert Farms
Video
EORH exceeds blood drive goals; calls for more donors to participate
Video
WVU Medicine to begin relaxing visitation restrictions
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News