(WTRF) - There are new developments in the ongoing situation in Cuba. On Friday, President Biden imposed new sanctions on the Communist regime in Cuba after violent crackdowns on anti-government protestors earlier this month.

Many have criticized the United States' response to the protests so far. Groups of Cuban Americans in Florida have gotten in boats to go help out, and the mayor of Miami has even called on US military intervention. We spoke with Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who is standing with the Cuban people, calling for more to be done.