OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - A long-awaited country music concert will finally take place tonight. Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson was set to perform at Wheeling's Capitol Theatre just as the COVID pandemic hit.His concert was postponed twice.

But now, the historic theater is back to 100 percent capacity, no masks or social distancing. Friday night will see the first concert held there, since March 2020.