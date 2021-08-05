Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
WV leaders share success stories serving citizens at Municipal League Awards
Video
Top Stories
Glow the Extra Mile taking the Alzheimer’s walk north
Video
Gov. Jim Justice believes lifting the statewide mask mandate for schools is the best way to move forward
Video
One-of-a kind playground opens at the Wheeling YMCA
Video
Eager students drive up, and drive off with school supplies at YSS celebration
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Washington Football Team will no longer allow fans to wear Native American inspired headdresses, or face paint
Top Stories
Reds hope to continue playoff push in Pittsburgh series
Top Stories
Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates
Clowney Show: Healthy defender dominating in Browns camp
Don’t expect starters in Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game
Lack of experience at QB an unusual situation for Ohio State
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Destination: West Virginia
Home Sweet Home
Class Of The Valley
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
2021 Father’s Day Sweep Steaks
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Senior Salute 2021
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Aug 5, 2021 / 06:31 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2021 / 06:31 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Zach’s Tuesday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
One-of-a kind playground opens at the Wheeling YMCA
Video
Eager students drive up, and drive off with school supplies at YSS celebration
Video
Fauci: US ‘may sooner or later get another variant’
Video
Ohio man dies after stand-off leads to officer-involved shooting
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
One man arrested in Bridgeport drug bust
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Ohio County Health Official Expresses Concern Following West Virginia’s New School Guidance
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Vaccination status and wearing a mask will determine if students have to quarantine
Video
Gov. Justice reflects on the passing of Paden City Avenger, Logan Fluharty
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
One-of-a kind playground opens at the Wheeling YMCA
Video
Eager students drive up, and drive off with school supplies at YSS celebration
Video
Fauci: US ‘may sooner or later get another variant’
Video
Ohio man dies after stand-off leads to officer-involved shooting
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Jim Justice believes lifting the statewide mask mandate for schools is the best way to move forward
Video
One-of-a kind playground opens at the Wheeling YMCA
Video
Washington Football Team will no longer allow fans to wear Native American inspired headdresses, or face paint
Ohio man pleads not guilty to charges of beating, torturing son
Man arrested in McMechen for animal cruelty charges dies in jail
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News