Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 1, 2021 / 06:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 1, 2021 / 06:28 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Roads closed in McMechen
Video
Resident in Brooke County says this is the worst flooding he has seen since Katrina
Video
Areal Flood Advisory update with the Flash Flood Watch expired for Belmont County
Brooke County under Flash Flood warning
Marshall County under a Flash Flood Warning
Jefferson County under Flash Flood warning
Belmont County under Flash Flood Warning
Ohio County under Flash Flood Warning
Flash Flood warning issued for Hancock County
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
WV has the highest mortality rate from drug overdoses, so what are we doing wrong?
Wheeling Heritage keeping the historic legacy of Friendly City alive, thanks to one grant
VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Wheeling’s Newest Wow Factor: Cliff House West
Video
Ohio County ready to weather the remnants of Ida
Video
You hear these warnings often, but they could save a life on flooded roadways
Video
Getting your first COVID shot but not your second is not a great idea, health officials say
Video
“It’s not something you see everyday”: Ohio Trooper honored for saving woman’s life
Video
Wheeling firefighters all trained up to respond to calls involving dementia patients
Video
Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19
Bethany Pike closed, some McKinleyville residents stranded as the creek continues to rise
Video
Belmont College upgrades security
Video
WV has the highest mortality rate from drug overdoses, so what are we doing wrong?
Wheeling Heritage keeping the historic legacy of Friendly City alive, thanks to one grant
