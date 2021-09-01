BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Route 67, heading towards Bethany College from Wellsburg, is closed as the creek continues to consume the roads and yards around the town of McKinleyville.

7NEWS ran into the McKinleyville Fire Department after seeing Route 67 was closed off. We parked the StormTracker and hopped in their four-wheeler. They escorted us from one flooded patch to the undrivable part.