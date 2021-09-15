Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale
Top Stories
COVID cases skyrocketed in Harrison County over past several weeks
Bordas & Bordas gives $10,000 to Oglebay so everyone can experience its beauty
Trial begins for St. Clairsville man accused of felony rape of a child
Cameron High student talks about the future of the military with Sen. Manchin
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Dominant defensive front gives Steelers D plenty of options
Top Stories
Mayfield delivers strong message to Browns after loss in KC
Browns’ Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed
VOTE for the CA House Band of The Week
Video
Reds seek to avoid wasting chance to beat Pirates
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Things To Do Near You
Things To Do In Wheeling
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
by:
Dave Walker
Posted:
Sep 15, 2021 / 06:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 06:49 PM EDT
Weather Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Sandbags and water pumps used to divert flooding in McMechen this afternoon
Gallery
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Aaron’s Late Night Update
Video
More Weather News
video
Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trial begins for St. Clairsville man accused of felony rape of a child
Man allegedly defecates in grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for pizza rolls
Video
Ohio high school upset over writing assessment with adult themes they find offensive, inappropriate
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
“West Virginia Day of Hope” sheds light on those battling drug, alcohol addictions this weekend
Video
How to spot hidden cameras in your Airbnb or hotel room using your phone
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Watch: Kids rescued after hours inside hot car parked in Ohio, mother arrested
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Trial begins for St. Clairsville man accused of felony rape of a child
Man allegedly defecates in grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for pizza rolls
Video
Ohio high school upset over writing assessment with adult themes they find offensive, inappropriate
Video
Zach’s Wednesday Morning Update
Video
Trending Stories
Car partially submerged in Little Grave Creek outside of Glen Dale
COVID cases skyrocketed in Harrison County over past several weeks
UPDATE: Owner of vehicle spotted in Little Grave Creek in Marshall County found safe
Sandbags and water pumps used to divert flooding in McMechen this afternoon
Gallery
Band of the Week: Paden City Wildcats: Saddle up folks!
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News