W.Va. (WTRF) - With COVID moving back into the spotlight for the last few weeks, it's no surprise that stress levels are rising for West Virginians.

Calls to the HELP-304 Emotional Strength Line have risen 66-percent since June of this year. Officials speculate on reasons for this, noting a rise in COVID cases, as well as a furthering of political divisions over vaccines between family and friends. But they're also seeing a rise in calls that don't have to do with anything directly related to the pandemic.