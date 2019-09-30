AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CNN) -- Drivers along one Michigan interstate got an eyeful this weekend. That's because there was a pornographic film playing on a billboard. "I kind of almost got in an accident," said Dr. Justin Kammo. That's because Kammo wad distracted by this on his way from dinner Saturday night.

He was traveling on I-75 north near M-59 east in Auburn Hills, "I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn." It's unclear how long the video was playing for or who's responsible for it playing in the first place.