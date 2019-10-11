CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- There continue to be more questions than answers surrounding the suspicious deaths of U.S. military veterans at the V-A Hospital in Clarksburg. Five families have publicly come forward and identified their loved ones who died mysteriously, after their conditions actually improved. This Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics" two members of the state's Congressional delegation will discuss the need for House and Senate investigations.

"Well, it's a horrendous thing to happen to those people who have given and dedicated their lives to our country. And to be in such a vulnerable position, so absolutely, I am very much interested in an investigation," said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia - District 3.