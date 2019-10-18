CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Many Democrats in Congress wanted to gut President Trump’s vision, which is known as the “Affordable Clean Energy” rule. The Trump policies loosened restrictions on coal-fired power plants and would have given them a longer period of time to better clean up their emissions. The effort to bring back the stricter Obama-era regulations failed on a Senate vote of 41 yes, to 53 no. Despite their political differences Senators Manchin and Capito both voted no.

“I am going to oppose this measure because I think that President Trump’s way of going about reasonable regulations makes good sense for our state,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.