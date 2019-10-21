BETHANY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Bethany College says Parkinson Forest on the college's grounds has been added to the national Old-Growth Forest Network.

Joan Maloof is the network's founder and professor emeritus at Salisbury University. She says only about 1% of old-growth forest remains in the East. The U.S. Forest Service defines old-growth forests as those that have developed mostly undisturbed over a long period of time, often more than 100 years.