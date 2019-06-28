CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - A new idea is now being proposed to fix West Virginia's troubled medical marijuana program, which was supposed to go into effect this coming Monday.

Grow your own Marijuana? Well that concept may be coming to West Virginia as a solution to the states troubled Medical Cannabis program. Two years ago, the Legislature and Govenor approved medicinal marijuana to be avalaible July first of this year. That target date will be missed, perhaps by two more years. Some lawmakers say it's time to let patients grow their own.