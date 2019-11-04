CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Once again severance tax revenue from coal sales and from natural gas were down. That’s been a trend. For October the deficit was 3-million dollars, bringing the total deficit for the first four months of the fiscal year to 33-million dollars. The governor’s office has warned of $100 million dollars in spending cuts if things don’t get better. So far, the severance tax revenue has failed to meet projections for three of the four months of the fiscal year. Still Republican leaders believe things are stabilizing.

“I want to reiterate to the people of West Virginia, that we did not spend all of this money in terms of what was given to us in a revenue estimate. We’ve been very conservative in the manner we have spent this money,” said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President.